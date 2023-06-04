Victoria man busted with ganja during Police patrol

A 32-year-old man from Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Friday busted with a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis in his motorcycle seat compartment.

Police said that at about 18:45h, a motorcycle patrol was at Haslington New Scheme when they observed the 32-year-old man seated on a motorcycle, acting suspiciously.

As a result, a search was done on his person and motorcycle, and a transparent plastic wrap containing the cannabis was unearthed.

He was told of the offence, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Enmore Police Station, where the narcotics were weighed and amounted to 485.3 grams. He was placed into custody pending charges.

