Motorcyclist injured in East Coast accident

Police said a young man is in stable condition following a motor vehicle accident on Thursday on along the Bachelor’s Adventure Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

The incident, which occurred around 1:05 p.m., involved a motorcycle, driven by Shane Williams of David Street, Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara.

Police said in a news release that Williams was proceeding west along the Bachelor’s Adventure Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate of speed, and while negotiating a right turn in the vicinity of the Paradise Primary School, he lost control of the motorcycle and collided into a wooden fence which is situated on the western side of the said road.

As a result, the police said Williams was flung off the motorcycle, receiving injuries to his head and about his body.

“He was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was treated by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient, suffering from head injuries; his condition is regarded as stable,” police said.