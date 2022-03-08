Car driven by 18 year old ploughs into people at bar, killing three

18-year-old Matthew David Aaron Ambedkar of lot 557 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, on Monday night was allegedly racing with another motorcar when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked motor jeep and then the Sharmilla Harikissoon Sports Bar bar.

As a result, 23-year-old pedestrian Carlito Kissoon Gobinlall of De Willem, West Coast Demerara, 46-year-old Kiran Rampersaud of lot 41 Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara and 44-year-old Ayube Mohamed of lot 167 Meten-meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, lost their lives. Edoo Wazim Mohamed, and 33-year-old Chandrika Veerasammy we’re also involved in the accident.

According to the police report, the driver of the motorcar received injuries to the left side of his face whilst patrons received injuries about their bodies. They were all taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where they were seen and examined by the doctor on duty who pronounced Carlito Kissoon Gobinlall, Kiran Rampersaud and Ayube Mohamed, dead on arrival while Chandrika Heerasammy and Edoo Wazim were treated and sent away with minor injuries.

The driver of motorcar PVV 1051 was admitted a patient at the the said institution and was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in a stable condition where he was further admitted and presently under police guard. He was breathalyzed and no trace of alcohol was found in his breath.

The bodies of Carlito Kissoon Gobinlall, Kiran Rampersaud and Ayube Mohamed were then escorted to the Ezekiel Mortuary for storage awaiting post mortem examination.

Further investigations are ongoing.