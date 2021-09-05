Children among those injured in Essequibo Coast accident

Several pedestrians are currently receiving medical attention at the Suddie Public Hospital after being hit by a motorcycle that collided with a minibus at Danielston Public Road Essequibo Coast.

According to information received by the minibus driver Chandrika Mohabir, about 20:51hrs on Saturday, his minibus along with a motorcycle owned by Dellon Marks were proceeding in the same direction when they both collided.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist then collided with 11-year-old Keandre Carr, 16-year-old Colin Carr both of 1215 Section C Block Y Golden Grove East Bank Demerara Kemoll Kishore age 14, of 17 Coffee Grove Essequibo Coast on the parapet.

The pedestrians along with the motorcyclist were then rushed to the hospital.

Keandre Carr is hospitalized with a fractured right foot, Colin Carr for a broken hip, Kemoll Kishore for lacerations about his body, and Dellon Marks for lacerations about his body.

The driver of minibus BWW 587 is in custody assisting with the investigations

