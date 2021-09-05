Lethem man arrested for Breaking and Entering charge

Julius D’Aguiar of Lethem, Central Rupununi was arrested by police ranks after failing to appear at court for a Break and Entry with intent to commit a felony charge. The 30-year-old who was sentenced to four years imprisonment following an Ex Parte Trial by Principal Magistrate Allan Wilson at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court was arrested by police. The man is likely to appear in court on September 6 to answer to another breaking and entering charge before he officially becomes a guest of the state.

