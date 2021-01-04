Chinese businessmen robbed, assaulted in restaurant by bandits

A 41-year-old Chinese national along with his 37-year-old Chinese business partner were held at gunpoint and robbed of two cellular phones and cash by a gun-toting masked bandit and his accomplice.

The armed robbery took place on Sunday (yesterday) around 11:00h at the duo’s restaurant in Charity, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Steve Sue and his younger business partner, Yu Rong, were robbed of two IPhones valued at $120,000 along with $80,000.

Reports are that on the day of the robbery, two suspects, one of whom was wearing a face mask while the other who was wearing a cap and had a blue bandana covering his face, stormed into the Chinese restaurant and rushed towards the two businessmen.

According to the police, one of the suspects whipped out a handgun and held the Chinese duo at gunpoint while demanding that they hand over their valuables.

However, in the process, the perpetrators assaulted the businessmen and then snatched the cellular phones and cash before making good their escape.

The entire act was captured by Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the restaurant.

Investigations into the armed robbery continue.