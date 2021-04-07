Nabaclis resident succumbs at GPHC following explosion, fire at home

A Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident who is said to have suffered from mental health issues is now dead, after he obtained injuries when his home went up in flames following a “loud explosion” on Tuesday (yesterday) afternoon.

Dead is 27-year-old Phineas Headley of Lot 63 Section ‘C’ Nabaclis, ECD.

The one (1)- storeyed wooden building which the fire of unknown origin occurred is said to have been owned by the now dead man’s parents, Veronica and Gerald Headley, who are both deceased.

According to a police statement, the blaze took place around 16:50h yesterday and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was immediately summoned to the scene. They managed to contain then extinguish the fire, however, Headley was already reportedly injured by then.

“Enquiries disclosed that the affected building which is not fitted with electricity, was occupied by the victim who relatives say has a mental disorder. Information received from the relatives (who dwell at the neighbouring lot) is that they heard a loud explosion and screaming and saw the victim lying in the yard on the ground. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he underwent surgery but subsequently succumbed at 21:50 hrs last night.”

Investigations are in progress.