COMFORT SLEEP GUYANA LAUNCHES BRANCH IN BARBADOS

Comfort Sleep Inc is a local mattress and foam manufacturer. The company has successfully expanded its product line to the Barbados market. Despite facing stiff competition in these new markets, Comfort Sleep Inc.’s managing director attributes their success to the superior quality of their products. HGP Nightly News reporter Renata Burnette’s report further details the company’s expansion and the factors contributing to its growth.
