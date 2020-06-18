COMMISSION’S MEETING POSTPONED AS HEARING OF NOTICE OF MOTION SET FOR FRIDAY

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Yolanda Ward told the media that the commission’s meeting which was scheduled for 13:30 hours on Friday has been postponed. She mentioned that the Notice of Motion served on Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, which prevents him from submitting his final report will be heard at the Court of Appeal instead.

A few minutes before the CEO was expected to submit his final report on Thursday that guides the Chair to make a final declaration, the notice was served to the CEO and the Chairperson, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh by Court Marshals.

The injunction was filed by private citizen Eslyn David through Mayo Robinson in the Court of Appeal earlier on Thursday.

The court application says that GECOM has failed to act in accordance with the terms of the Order No. 60 of 2020 and the amended Order dated the 29th day of May 2020. GECOM has failed to determine a final credible count and or the credibility of the result of the General and Regional Elections.

It is, therefore, asking the CEO to be restrained from submitting to GECOM, an elections report under Article 177 (2) (b) of the Constitution and Section 96 Chapter 1:03 of the Representation of the People’s Act (RPA), containing votes that are not credible within the meaning of Order No. 60 of 2020.

The application also seeks to restrain Lowenfield from complying with the direction of the Chairperson of GECOM as set out in a letter dated the 16th day of June 2020, to submit to GECOM, an elections report under Article 177 (2) ( b) of the Constitution of Guyana without the commission determining the final credible count and or the credibility of the General and Regional Elections.