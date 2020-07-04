Container trucks, motor lorries to soon have “restricted” movement on roadways

-Police Force to implement “new strategy” to ease traffic congestion

Motor lorries and container trucks will soon be restricted to use the roadways in Georgetown, East Bank Demerara (EBD), East Coast Demerara (ECD), West Bank Demerara (WBD) and West Coast Demerara (WCD) between the hours of 07:00-09:00 , 11:00-13:00 and 15:00-17:00 in order to ease traffic congestion during those hours which are referred to as “peak hours”.

This is according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) which in a press release moments ago stated that it will soon roll out this new.

Earlier today, Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Linden Isles along with Traffic Officer Regional Division 4 ‘B’ (EBD) Assistant Superintendent, Jermaine Harper, met with owners and drivers of motor lorries/container trucks from the EBD at the Soesdyke Junction where they put forward this new proposal.

According to the Traffic Chief, one of the “major causes of traffic congestion ” on the country’s roadways is the increasingly high volume of vehicles that are being imported and registered every year.

He explained that the apparent inability of drivers to cope with an “overcrowded environment and overburdened infrastructure” is indicative that the roadways are in “a state of constant catastrophe.”

The Senior Superitendent of Police also noted that the “limitations of the roads force drivers to maneuver their vehicles of all classes, especially large motor lorries ,in an often-dangerous manner to other road users.”

Additionally, he stated that further engagements would be made with companies and businesses that operate container trucks and motor lorries on a daily basis so as to apprise them of this new proposal.

According to Section 48 (1) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act (MVRTA) Chapter 51:02. “The Commissioner of Police may, with the approval of the Minister, make orders for any of the following purposes”: –

a) The specification of the routes to be followed by motor or other vehicles.

b) The prohibition or restriction of the use of specified roads by motor or other vehicles of any specified class or description, generally or during particular hours.

c) The prohibition of the driving of vehicles on any specified road otherwise than in a specific direction.

d) otherwise in relation to the regulation of traffic.