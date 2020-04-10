Cops discover three illegal shotguns on farm owned by Brazilian

-foreigner reportedly fled to Brazil to escape arrest in Guyana

Another Brazilian national has fled to the country of his birth in an effort to evade arrest by Guyanese cops after they discovered illegal shotguns at his cattle ranching farm yesterday.

Reports are that ranks operating in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) received information that the male suspect had several unlicensed weapons at his premises in that Region and subsequently swooped down to execute a search.

When the local cops arrived at the farm in the Katuru Village, South Central Rupununi, Lethem on Thursday, a quick search unearthed the three illegal shotguns.

However, the policemen were unable to locate the owner at that time. According to a police source, it is believed that the Brazilian was contacted by someone who notified him that the cops had visited his home.

Despite repeated checks between yesterday to this morning, the man had failed to return to his Guyanese home, but investigators were told that he returned to his country in an effort to evade capture by local law enforcement officials.

Investigations into the matter continue as ranks continue to comb the Region in search of the suspect.