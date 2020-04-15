Cops intensify hunt for Linden clothing vendor’s murderer

-man had been gunned down while sitting on a bench with a friend

Investigators are still on the hunt for the masked gunman who shot to death a Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) clothing vendor early Monday night, while the man had been outside of his house in the company of a male friend.

The deceased, identified as 43-year-old Glenroy ‘G’ Chapman, who hailed from Lot 130 Half Mile Wismar, Linden, was gunned down while sitting on bench in front of his yard two nights ago.

Reports are that between 18:00h and 18:30h on the night in question, the suspect who had been armed with a handgun, approached Chapman and his friend from the Eastern direction of the now dead man’s home. The lone gunman then fired several shots to Chapman’s upper body while the now dead man’s friend ran for cover.

After the series of gunshots ended, the friend realized that the suspect had fled the scene, and rushed towards Chapman who was motionless.

An alarm was immediately raised and the clothing vendor was rushed to the Mackenzie Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is presently at the G-Jesco Funeral Home where it awaits an autopsy.

Meanwhile investigations into the Chapman’s murder continue.