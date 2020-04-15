Labourer found dead with suspected stab wound to chest



The body of a man, who would usually be seen around his neighbourhood doing odd jobs to earn an income, was found lifeless yesterday at the Hydronie village, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Dead is Tedar Joseph called ‘Ovid’, whose age is currently unknown, but is said to have been a labourer prior to his demise.

Reports are that around 06:30h on Tuesday, persons in the community, made the shocking discovery while they were travelling into the Parika backdam, EBE.

Joseph’s body was found clad in a purple Jersey and blue short pants.

According to a police source, when ranks arrived at the scene, the lifeless body of Joseph was facing upwards and a wound, which appears to have been inflicted from a stab, was noticed on the left side of the man’s chest.

He is reported to have been last seen alive around 06:30h yesterday by persons in the community.

Investigations into the man’s death are currently underway.