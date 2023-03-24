CORRUPTION IS A NORM IN GUYANA POLICE FORCE” OPPOSITION LEADER AS US DEPT FLAGS COVER-UPS IN GPF

Following the US State Department’s recent claim of corruption within the Guyana Police Force, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton stated that he is not surprised by the findings and that substantial evidence supports them. Joel Vogt has more details.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on