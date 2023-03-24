SUSTAINED RATHER THAN REACTIVE APPROACH WILL STEM SCHOOL VIOLENCE – GTU

The General Secretary of the Guyana Teacher’s Union, Coretta McDonald, has urged those in positions of power to move away from a reactive approach to school violence and instead implement effective and sustainable solutions. This statement was made during an interview with Renata Burnette; further details can be found in her report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on