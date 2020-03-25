COVID-19 |60 PASSENGERS ALLOWED TO TRAVEL ON THE MV KIMBIA

URGENT NOTICE

The Management of Transport and Harbours Department wishes to advise the travelling public that as part of its strategy to guard against and slow the spread of COVID- 19, only the first sixty ( 60) passengers will be allowed to travel on the MV Kimbia which is scheduled to depart the Goods Wharf at 13:00 hrs on Saturday 28th March, 2020 for Kumaka, North West District.



Passengers are kindly asked to be early to facilitate the ticketing process and sanitization before being allowed to embark the Ferry.

Management sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused in its effort to safeguard its employees and customers.