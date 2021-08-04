Digital COVID-19 Vaccination cards in the making – Health Minister

Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony disclosed that there are intentions of creating a digital Vaccination Card. The Minister made this statement on the sidelines of an event on Wednesday where he emphazised that the ‘blue books are becoming the new passport.” “We are working to digitalise our records right now and we have a few options that we are looking at right now on how we can do this,” the Health Minister stated.

In the new gazzetted order by the Covid-19 Task Force, persons must provide their COVID-19vaccination card and ID card upon entry into Bars, Restaurants, Conference/Banquet Halls, Casinos, and Betting Shops.

Persons are also asked by government ministries to provide their cards on visiting offices otherwise an appointment is needed for those unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony has also indicated that there have been reports of persons forging vaccination cards. The Minister said, “I just want to remind the general public in Section 240 of our Criminal Law or Criminal Offences Act Chapter 8:01, forgery is an offence and you can be prosecuted for forgery and the fine, if found guilty of forgery, would be up to three years imprisonment,” the health minister noted.