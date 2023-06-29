In this Renata Burnette report, it is stated that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, has recommended the Guyana Police Force carry out additional investigations regarding the rape allegations made against Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall.
DPP INSTRUCTS POLICE TO CONDUCT FURTHER PROBE INTO RAPE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST DHARAMLALL
