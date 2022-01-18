DRIVER NURSING CHEST INJURIES IN MABARUMA ACCIDENT

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) s currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a vehicular incident which occurred yesterday (Monday 17 January 2022) at approximately 22:30hrs last night on the Mabaruma Settlement Public Road, Region # 1, N.W.D, involving motorcar # PRR 6521 which was driven by Shane Alberts (age 22yrs of Hosororo Hill Mabaruma, Region # 1 N.W.D).

According to reports, the motorcar was proceeding west along the Mabaruma Settlement Public Road at a fast rate of speed when the driver claims that the left side front wheel went into a pothole which caused him to lose control of the vehicle, resulting in it turning turtle several times before coming to a stop.

Alberts is reported to have sustained injuries about his body and was picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who admitted him suffering from injuries to his chest.