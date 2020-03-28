DRIVER SHOT TO HEAD, ALLEGED SUICIDE

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 28-year-old Reaz Holladar, of lot A-B Delhi and Omai streets,Prashad Nagar which occurred around 04:30h on Saturday at his home. He was the driver of Attorney Anil Nandlall.

Investigations so far revealed that the victim reportedly shot himself in the head with a handgun in the presence of his spouse and a security guard.

The victim was said to have arrived home about an hour before the incident.

The body is at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.

A further update will follow.

