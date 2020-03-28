His Excellency David Granger, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, on the Coronavirus Disease

In light of the coronavirus situation in Guyana, President David Granger has now officially announced that the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) has been postponed and new dates will be announced.

All schools are to remained closed until 20th April and the University of Guyana’s campuses have been closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Cheddi Jagan and the Eugene F. Correia International airports have already suspended operations for two weeks, from March 18 and travel to countries which border Guyana has been suspended.

Seaports have been closed to international vessels except merchant ships from March 21.

Also, the Guyana Police Force has augmented its deployment to deter persons from using the ‘back-track’ route to enter and leave the East Berbice – Corentyne Region.

Additionally, Public Servants have been placed on a rotational shift system of duty and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has waived the Value Added Tax (VAT) on medical supplies associated with the testing, prevention and treatment of COVID-19.