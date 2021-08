Between the hours of 2:00 and 3:00hrs on Thursday morning, the Guyana Fire Service was summoned to 86 D’Urban Street Werk-en-Rust after a report was made at the Brickdam station via telephone that smoke was coming from the building’s roof. Further, the police says that the fire service responded to the scene promptly and helped extinguish the flames. The property is said to belong to Ken Brewley. The estimated value of damages is unknown at this time as investigation continues.

