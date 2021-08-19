Gunmen rob Goldsmith and Customers of large quantity of jewelry in Kitty

A goldsmith along with his customers are counting their losses after three male suspects robbed them of their valuables in Kitty. Police indicated that on Wednesdays evening, the 40-year-old goldsmith was at his place of business along with 4 customers when the three men entered the DaSilva Street Kitty yard armed with guns and demanded the persons hand over their valuables. A 30-year-old male was robbed of his $70,000 gold chain, a 26-year-old of his LG cellphone and one silver chain valued at $30,000, 41-year-old businesswoman robbed of her gold chain valued at $40,000 along with 5 gold rings, 3 gold bands, and one silver band amounting to $610,000 and a 56-year-old woman who’s handbag contained US$2,200 and $180,000 cash along with a sum of jewelry valuing $590,000 and a J7 cellphone. While the customers complied with one of the gunmen’s requests, the two other suspects robbed the Goldsmith of a quantity of gold jewelry valued at $1.2M.

The men then made good their escape on two motorcycles. The Police has launched an investigation into the robbery .

