ERC encourages All Guyanese to partake in Heritage Month Festivities

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), extends warmest greetings to the indigenous peoples and all Guyanese in observance of Heritage Month 2022. The culture of our first peoples is uniquely intertwined with the Guyanese nation and multi-ethnic identity.

Fortunately, it is befitting to remind that Guyana remains one of the few territories in the Caribbean where nine indigenous ethnic groups reside, adding to the country’s unique cultural diversity.

Once again, the indigenous culture will be shared for others to experience in the month-long observances, with its rich customary foods and beverages that many Guyanese enjoy. In that regard, the Commission encourages Guyanese of other ethnic groups to participate in the observances, connecting with the indigenous peoples and recognizing their contributions.

Since Independence from colonial rule, indigenous cultural practices have become more embedded and are welcomed alongside the African, East Indian, Portuguese and Chinese cultures in our plural society. Let’s persist in that practice of tolerance.

Happy Heritage Month from the Ethnic Relations Commission!