FROM PARTIAL PARALYSIS TO BUSINESS OWNER -22-YEAR-OLD LAUNCHES NATURAL BEAUTY PRODUCT BUSINESS

In a report filed by Tiana Cole, the remarkable story of Floretta Spooner, a twenty-two-year-old, unfolds. In 2019, Floretta experienced a devastating vehicular accident that resulted in her being paralyzed and falling into a coma. However, she overcame these challenges by displaying incredible strength, perseverance, and faith in God. Today, she is thriving and the proud owner of a successful business specializing in natural beauty products. Tiana Cole spoke with this resilient young woman and shared her inspiring journey in this report.

