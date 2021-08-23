Ganja found in raid at Tuschen

Police carried out a raid exercise in the #1 Sub Division for Guns, Ammunition, Drugs and stolen items in several villages over the river on Sunday. In Tuchen East Bank Essequibo, ranks found one bulky transparent plastic containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis in a small store room at the back of a 25 year old male’s yard. He was told of the offense but replied “is just lil weed please for a chance.” He was arrested and taken to the Leonora Police Station with the suspected ganja which weighed 4 grams. He remains in police custody. Further searches were carried out in Tuschen, Zeeburg and Meten-meer-Zorg West Coast Demerara but nothing of evidential value was found.

