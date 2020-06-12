With the air transport sector continuing to suffer financially with the closure of its ports of entry, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority is imploring all Guyanese to play their part in ensuring the local COVID 19 situation does not escalate. Here’s
more from Temika Rodney.
GCAA PLEADS WITH GUYANESE TO MAINTAIN COMPLIANCE TO COVID-19 MEASURES
With the air transport sector continuing to suffer financially with the closure of its ports of entry, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority is imploring all Guyanese to play their part in ensuring the local COVID 19 situation does not escalate. Here’s