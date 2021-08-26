GDF Rank died of multiple injuries in accident – PME

Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh conducted a Post Mortem Examination on GDF Rank Wilmong Ward of Central Amelia’s Ward Linden who died in a fatal accident on August 24.

Ward lost control of his vehicle after he was allegedly speeding on the Linden Sosedyke Highway. He eventually fell out of the vehicle.

The body was identified by the deceased’s brother and cousin at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary on Wednesday morning where the cause of death was given as multiple injuries

The body was then handed over to the relatives for burial.

