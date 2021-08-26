Cyclist collides with lorry in early morning accident

A cyclist is now nursing a fractured leg after his motorcycle collided with a lorry on Wednesday morning on the Ogle Railway Embankment East Coast Demerara. Police says that the lorry driven by Rajiv Ramkumar was on the Railway Embankment, about to make a left turn when he felt an impact on his vehicle. The cyclist Odysseus Clement reportedly was undertaking the lorry at the time. He was picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he suffered a fractured right leg along with other injuries about his body.The driver of the Motor lorry has since been taken into custody, as the investigation continues.

