GECOM TO ADDRESS RECOUNT ISSUES ON SATURDAY

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, said that the commission will be meeting on Saturday, June 6, to deliberate on how to treat the numerous irregularities from the recount of the March 2 elections. Those irregularities were pointed out by the APNU-AFC Coalition.

In a recent statement APNU+AFC’s campaign manager, Joseph Harmon, highlighted about 16 letters addressed to the commission regarding the anomalies which the party deems as electoral fraud done by the PPP/C.

According to Harmon, the high number of discrepancies has affected the validity of more than 90,000 votes. He said the credibility of the March 2 election process is the focus of the national recount, and that GECOM needs to act swiftly.

Speaking at a briefing on Friday, Harmon said that GECOM is obligated to respond to the matters despite the tactics being used by the opposition to prevent the commission from addressing the matter.