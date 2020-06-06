HEALTH OF GUYANESE REMAINS A PRIORITY TO NCTF- PM NAGAMOOTOO

Chairman of the National COVD-19 Task Force and Prime Minister, Hon. Moses Nagamootoo has stated that the health of Guyanese people remains the priority for the task force.

This was conveyed during a video conference with President of Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID), Rickford Burke on Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Nagmootoo reminded that the NCTF was established in response to “an unprecedented medical emergency” one which should not be politicised.

“When I was appointed by the President to head this National COVID-19 Task Force, I took this duty on as a priority because I realised that you need to focus on this health emergency and do everything possible to minimise our exposure.”

Since Guyana recorded its first COVID-19 case in early March, several measures have been implemented to combat the spread of the virus.

The country’s borders and airspace have been closed to international travel, working hours have been reduced, guidelines and advisories have been established by the Ministry of Public Health and a national curfew has been put in place.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo highlighted that the NCTF has been receiving support from private sector entities through the Civil Defence Commission’s National Emergency Operations centre.

This, he explained was done in the form of donations of personal protective equipment along with food and sanitisation items.

To date, Guyana has recorded 153 cases of the novel coronavirus with 12 deaths. The Government, through the NCTF, has been working assiduously to flatten the curve.

Guyanese are urged to take every precaution necessary, particularly in Hinterland Regions, border communities, and hotspots. Everyone should always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation so as reduce the spread of the coronavirus diseases.

dpi