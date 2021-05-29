Cops extinguish burning tractor tyres on Berbice roadway

Less than 24-hours after four (4) men were arrested for burning tyres along the Mibicuri Public Road, Berbice, cops arrived at another scene where a large crowd was gathered and two (2) tractor tyres were burning in the middle of the Yakasari Public Road, Black Bush Polder, Berbice.

The incident occurred around 10:40h on Saturday (today) and when police ranks who were acting on information turned up at the above-mentioned location, they extinguished the fire.

According to the police, no arrests were made.