Man dies after being shot, robbed of over $400,000 in cash while visiting girlfriend

A 40-year-old man is now dead after he was shot and robbed in the presence of his girlfriend, shortly after he received over $400,000 in cash when he completed a business deal on Friday (yesterday) afternoon.

Dead is Ronald Omar Smith, a maintenance/baggage handler of Trans Guyana Airways, who hailed from Wakapow, Pomeroon, Essequibo.

The robbery took place around 16:25h on the Western half of Camp Street, between Church and Quamina Streets.

According to a police statement, the crime (s) were executed by two (2) men on a white ‘XR’ motorcycle.

“Enquiries revealed that the victim made several stops via car conducting business in and out of the city, in the company of a miner who was driving him in motor car (PZZ 6065.) The victim made a sale of gold and placed the $437,000 cash received in a haversack and went to visit his girlfriend. After the visit, Smith and his girlfriend were standing in front the Immpecable Beauty salon when they were confronted by the suspects who came from an unknown direction.

The pillon rider dismounted and discharged two (2) rounds at Smith, who fell to the ground, then the suspect took away Smith’s haversack containing cash.

He and his accomplice made good their escape North on Camp Street.

“Smith was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention. Body examined and three circular wounds were seen, one to the upper left shoulder, one to the middle region of the belly and one under the right armpit area. The driver is in custody assisting with investigations.”