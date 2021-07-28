Get vaccinated and get information from credible sources — GCOPD urges

The Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) is concerned about the “high level of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy” and anti-vaccine conspiracies, and is encouraging all Guyanese, including persons with disabilities, to get vaccinated.



In a statement, the GCOPD said that all Guyanese who haven’t received their “life-saving vaccine to visit one of the many vaccination sites and get their jabs”.

“We must reinforce that vaccination is our only proven protection against this dreaded disease and is our only way out of this pandemic. We are sure all Guyanese have a desire to return to some level of normality; hence the importance of the majority of Guyanese receiving their vaccines to reach a level of herd immunity,” the organisation said.

“We do note with concern the high level of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among our Guyanese brothers and sisters. Further, we are aware that there are various conspiracies on the vaccines being peddled by persons with their own hidden agendas. To this, we implore our fellow citizens to consume their information on the current COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccines from credible sources.

“We once again encourage all unvaccinated Guyanese especially our brothers and sisters with disabilities to get their jabs as soon as possible and protect themselves and families from this disease,” the organisation added.

The GCOPD also commended the Guyanese government for their efforts “to procure COVID-19 vaccines in a competitive environment”.