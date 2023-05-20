Ghana’s Trade Minister to lead delegation to Guyana 

Minister for Trade and Industry of Ghana, Kobina Hammond, will lead a government and private sector delegation to Guyana to explore possibilities for trade and investment between the two countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that the delegation will arrive on May 19 and depart on May 24, 2023.

Other Government Ministers on the delegation will be the Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education.

The delegation will also include the Deputy Ministers of Trade and Industry and of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and a number of private sector representatives.

The Ghana Chamber of Commerce will be launched on Monday, May 22 at 9 am. The ceremony will take place at the Amici building on the third floor.

The delegation will meet with Ministers of the Government of Guyana and the private sector over the period May 22 and 23 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

