GOVERNMENT TO APPEAL RULING OVER PRESIDENT ALI’S SUSPENSION OF PREVIOUS PSC

Just hours after High Court Judge Gino Persaud declared President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s suspension of the previous Police Service Commission (PSC) in June 2021 unconstitutional, Attorney General Anil Nandall announced that the government would be filing an appeal this week. Tiana Cole has more details on this story.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on