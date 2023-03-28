17-year-old arrested over murder of drinking buddy 

Police in Region One have arrested a 17-year-old male for the alleged murder of his drinking buddy Shimron Benjamin.

Benjamin, a 21-year-old Porknocker of Quarry Top, Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), was found dead by a farmer at about 01:00h in a grass with his face bashed in at Four Mile Village, Port Kaituma.

Police had said that Benjamin was last seen alive, drinking high wine with the 17-year-old suspect, and they both appeared to have been intoxicated.

After the victim was found in the grass, he was picked up by a 57-year-old Amerindian Toshao and rushed to the Port Kaituma District Hospital, where he was pronounced on arrival.

His body is at the Port Kaituma District Hospital’s Mortuary pending a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Police found a piece of rock with a reddish substance suspected to be blood at the scene.

