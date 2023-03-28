GOVT BREACHED STANDING ORDER 82 BY NOT TABLING TREASURY MEMO – PAC CHAIRMAN ALLEGES

The government has reportedly breached Standing Order 82 (3) by failing to table its Treasury Memorandum within the given time frame. Public Accounts Committee Chairman, Jermaine Figueira, has expressed his views. Antonio Dey has more details on this story.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on