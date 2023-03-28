SMALL POLITICAL PARTIES COULD BE CATALYSTS FOR CHANGE – GRANGER

Former President David Granger advocates for the increased recognition of smaller political parties ahead of the Local Government Elections. Despite their inability to secure most votes during elections, Granger asserts that these parties have been consistent catalysts for change. Joel Vogt has more on this story.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on