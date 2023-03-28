JAGDEO MUST STOP PEDDLING MISINFORMATION, SAYS FORMER MAYOR HAMILTON GREEN

Former City Mayor and Prime Minister, Hamilton Green, has criticized Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo for his narrow-minded view of Guyana’s history. Green advises Jagdeo to refrain from peddling mistruths and throwing tantrums, as such behavior will not help Guyana in its current geopolitical challenges. Antonio Dey has more on this story.
