Gov’t mulling ‘stronger enforcement measures’ against COVID-19

As the number of persons infected with the COVID-19 continues to rise in the country, despite the implementation of a curfew, then “stronger enforcement measures” would have to be taken by the government.

This is according to Director General at the Ministry of Presidency, Joseph Harmon, who in a press release today stated that persons appear to be ‘flouting the curfew’ and other precautionary measures that have been put in place to protect citizens.

“It seems that when I look at the figures now, that the curve is still going in an upward direction and therefore, we must ensure that we take those measures that are necessary to flatten the curve. While we are still using what I would call a soft stem approach, I believe that we are coming to the time where we will have to be strong on the enforcement measures with respect to the curfew. This COVID-19 is not a joke and some people are still of the view that it is not going to affect them,” he posited.

He reminded that currently there are many families mourning the loss of their loved ones, who died as a result of contracting the disease, and that the wider population should not take the situation lightly.

“The numbers are clear…let us not take this as a joke. We have to take all the necessary precautions to ensure that curve doesn’t go upwards,” he said.

In addition, Harmon issued a call for increased collaboration and cooperation among stakeholders, further noting the importance for this, given the negative effects that COVID-19 presently has throughout the nation.