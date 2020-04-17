Husband hacks wife to death, stabs mother-in-law several times

-man attempted to take his life by stabbing himself repeatedly afterwards

A 21-year-old female is now dead after being hacked to death by her reputed husband over 20 times while her mother is battling for her life after being repeatedly stabbed while trying to prevent her son-in-law from murdering her daughter.

Meanwhile, the dead woman’s spouse is currently hospitalized with several stab wounds which he allegedly inflicted upon himself in an attempt to take his own life, moments after committing the ghastly acts.

The deceased has been identified as Vanessa Benjamin of the Ithaca village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Reports are that late this afternoon, Benjamin’s husband whose identity is yet to be ascertained, had a heated argument with her and shortly after armed himself with a knife and followed the woman outside of her home.

While she was on the roadside, her husband caught up with her and began to deal over 20 stabs about her body. Benjamin’s mother, who had witnessed the ordeal when it began, rushed to aid her daughter but was also stabbed several times by the man.

Although details are sketchy presently, this publication was told that Benjamin and her mother reportedly collapsed on the roadway. Moments after, the reputed husband then attempted to take his own life by stabbing himself about his body. However, by this time, persons in the area had rushed to the scene and the cops were immediately summoned.

Benjamin, her mother, and her spouse were then rushed to the nearest hospital. It is unclear when the 21-year-old mother of two drew her last breath but Benjamin’s mother is presently hospitalized where she continues the battle for her life.

Meanwhile, the now dead woman’s spouse remains hospitalized and is being treated by doctors under police guard.

Investigations into the matter are underway.