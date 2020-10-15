Gov’t urging contractor to complete $32M street/road works in Diamond/ Grove or face losing contract

A contractor with outstanding works valued some $32 million in the Diamond/Grove Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), East Bank Demerara (EBD) is being urged by the Government to complete the works soon or risk losing the contract.

During a recently walk-through of the above-mentioned NDC, Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, explained that the contracts for four streets in this area have been awarded, signed off in 2019, and should have already been completed.

“I have said to my technical staff to write the contractor and he has to get on this site in a week to finish this work. If he can’t, I am going to terminate the contract with all of the penalties that are there and the Force Account Unit of the Ministry of Public Works will get the work done… With these interventions, in another six to eight weeks, you will see significant improvements in the NDC, works being executed and the lives of people being improved.”

According to the Government, the Public Works Ministry’s Force Account Unit will repair several streets with the materials purchased by the NDC and will also finish works wherever there may be gaps between the works done by the NDC and the Ministry.

Additionally, under Budget 2020, the Government has issued Invitation for Bids (IFBs) for the rehabilitation of several streets in Diamond. These are 4th Cross Street (5th Avenue-6th Avenue), 3rd Parallel Road (3 Avenue- 4th Avenue) and 3rd Parallel Road (3rd Avenue-4th Avenue).