GRA REPORTS $230B IN REVENUES FOR 2019

Expanded tax base, greater efficiencies credited

The commissioner-General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr. Godfrey Statia explained that GRA revenue for 2019 which is $230Billion, a 13.8 percent increase from 2018, resulted from the widening of the tax base, greater efficiencies and various reforms implemented.

Improvements continued with the reduction of average clearance times for goods moving from six days at the start of 2019 to three days as of January 2020.

For increased security and efficiency, more scanners will be installed and operational by year end. According to Statia, Ogle’s Eugene Correia International Airport will get one and another will supplement one already in service at the GRA’s Lombard Street facility. Barrel scanners will be installed at GNIC and John Fernandes wharves.

Additional scanners will be operationalised at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, to increase the efficient clearance of incoming passengers, particularly those accessing the ‘Nothing to Declare’ lines. There will also be duty-free stamps for items purchased overseas by returning travellers

As part of efforts to reduce smuggling, the GRA implemented an Excise Stamp to track and trace alcohol products. These are placed on products after the relevant taxes have been paid and enable easier checks for compliance.

Other reforms will see the implementation of ASYCUDA World (AW). Part of this system will see documents being scanned and stored in three secure locations. This will enable the GRA to access critical and up to date information without the need for persons having to repeatedly photo-copy documents when accessing services. This comes as the GRA moves towards a paperless operation, according to Statia.

The AW programme is an integrated customs management system which was developed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to aid with the modernization of manifests, customs declarations, accounting procedures, transit, suspense procedures, among others.

With this application, GRA aims to take Guyana to a higher level in trade facilitation by the standardization of procedures along with the implementation of international norms and best practices. The system has been implemented in over 90 countries and allows for the minimization of administrative costs to the business community.

According to the GRA’s Commissioner-General, “these reforms boost efficiency and remove the potential for bribery and illegal actions, whilst increasing revenues as it ensures that all pay their fair share of taxes.”

Statia also revealed that plans are underway to implement updated driver’s licences. These will feature encrypted security features and sturdier finish for greater durability. There will be an increased cost of $5,000 from the current $2,000 but this will be offset by the fact that the licence will be valid for five years instead of three.