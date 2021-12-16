A Grove East Bank Demerara mother of four is begging any intervention that will save her from her estranged boyfriend, who she claims has been stalking and physically abusing her for the
last year. She claims that the police are treating her matter as a joke, and she fears that if something is not done soon, she could become the next murder statistic. Kendell Richmond has this story.
GROVE WOMAN BEGS FOR HELP FROM ABUSIVE EX LOVER – CLAIMS POLICE ARE TREATING LIKE A JOKE
A Grove East Bank Demerara mother of four is begging any intervention that will save her from her estranged boyfriend, who she claims has been stalking and physically abusing her for the