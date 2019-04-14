Entertainment GUYANA’S 53rd INDEPENDENCE DANCE – London UK 0 77 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp GT Promotion & Mr Marlon presents 🇬🇾🇬🇾GUYANA’S 53rd INDEPENDENCE DANCE🇬🇾🇬🇾 Saturday 25 May 2019 (9 to 4am) (Last entry 1.30am) @ The Classic 28 Upper Tooting Rd, London SW17 7PG Music by: Mr Marlon (Concious FM)🇬🇾🇬🇧 DJ Shogun🇬🇾🇬🇧 & Selector Anthony🇬🇾🇬🇧 And Special Guests Slingerz Entertainment: Blaze ‘Blow’ Anthonio🇬🇾 with DJ Garwin & DJ Matic🇬🇾 plus Stereosonic🇬🇾🇬🇧 Guyanese Cuisine & Licensed Bar Tickets £10. MATD For more information & tickets contact: *Marlon 07931 157 648 *Shogun 07961 311 332 *Selector Anthony 07576 509 471 *Sheryl 07930 367 191 *Wanda 07943 404 027 *The Classic 0208 767 8372 or purchase tickets online at: https://guyanas53rdindependencedance.eventbrite.co.uk Related