GUYANA’S 53rd INDEPENDENCE DANCE – London UK

0
77
GT Promotion & Mr Marlon
presents
🇬🇾🇬🇾GUYANA’S 53rd INDEPENDENCE DANCE🇬🇾🇬🇾
Saturday 25 May 2019 (9 to 4am)
(Last entry 1.30am)
@ The Classic
28 Upper Tooting Rd, London SW17 7PG
Music by:
Mr Marlon (Concious FM)🇬🇾🇬🇧
DJ Shogun🇬🇾🇬🇧 &
Selector Anthony🇬🇾🇬🇧
And Special Guests
Slingerz Entertainment: Blaze ‘Blow’ Anthonio🇬🇾 with
DJ Garwin & DJ Matic🇬🇾 plus
Stereosonic🇬🇾🇬🇧
Guyanese Cuisine & Licensed Bar Tickets £10. MATD
For more information & tickets contact:
*Marlon 07931 157 648
*Shogun  07961 311 332
*Selector Anthony 07576 509 471
*Sheryl 07930 367 191
*Wanda 07943 404 027
*The Classic 0208 767 8372
or purchase tickets online at:
https://guyanas53rdindependencedance.eventbrite.co.uk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.