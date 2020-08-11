Guyanese born – Dr Colin Patterson Celebrated for his Achievements in the U.S Military, Law Enforcement, and Education

Dr Patterson channels his U.S Military Experience and expertise in Homeland Security and Law Enforcement into his educational positions with American Intercontinental University and Trident University International

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ, August 11, 2020,/24-7PressRelease/ — Dr Colin Patterson has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Inspired by numerous members of his family who are educators, Dr. Patterson excels in the field of education as a part-time professor at American Intercontinental University and Trident University International, where he also serves as a Dissertation Chairman for Homeland Security, Emergency Management and Criminal Justice Doctoral Students. In his dual positions, he maintains responsibility for providing quality instruction to students through well-prepared classes, holistic learning, support for at-risk students and distinct documentation of student progress. Additionally, Dr Patterson creates and develops syllabi for Criminal Justice courses.

Prior to his current roles in education, Dr Patterson gained valuable expertise in the US Military, law enforcement, education and consulting. Between 2015 and 2019, he was owner-operator of 5CVAG Investigations and Consulting LLC. Moreover, Dr Patterson found much success as a Detective with the New York Police Department, an Adjunct Instructor at the University of Maryland Global Campus, a Correctional Officer with the U.S. Department of Justice and a Command Sergeant Major in the U.S. Army, where he is a graduate of the National Defense University Joint Forces Staff College and the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy Class # 61.

In pursuit of education to bolster his career in law enforcement, he has earned a Bachelor in Human Services Metropolitan College of New York City (1994), a Master of Public Administration in Public Policy from Marist College (2003), a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Phoenix (2010), a Graduate Certificate in Police Leadership Studies, from John Jay College of Criminal Justice of the City of New York University (CUNY) (2014) and a Doctorate in Homeland Security Leadership and Policy from Northcentral University (2017): His first Master’s Thesis is titled “How Segregation of Disabled Prisoners would benefit Correctional Institutions, their prisoners and their employees while allowing them to be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). As evidenced by the State of California Department of Corrections, strategy to modify eighteen of its correctional facilities, which would be transformed into special housing units designed to meet the needs of disabled prisoners”. His Doctoral Dissertation is titled “NYPD Application of Stop, Question, and Frisk: Effects on Citizens Attitudes towards the Police and Police Community Relations”.

Dr. Patterson is an inducted member of the Eta Theta National Criminal Justice Honor Society (Alpha Phi Sigma) University of Phoenix, Golden Key International Honor Society (Northcentral University and The National Chapters), National Human Services Honor Society (Tau Upsilon Alpha), The Order of the Sword and Shield National Honor Society for Homeland Security, Intelligence, Emergency Management and all Protective Security Disciplines (Omicron Sigma Sigma) Lambda Eta National Business Honor Society (Delta Mu Delta) Northcentral University, Iota Pi C National Criminal Justice Honor Society (Alpha Phi Sigma)Northcentral University, and Sigma Alpha Pi (The National Society of Leadership and Success).

In light of his excellence in the military and law enforcement, he has been honoured with Bronze Star Medals, Meritorious Service Medals, Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medals and Army Good Conduct Medals. He was additionally presented with 6 Excellent Police Duty Medals while serving in the NYPD. In the coming years, Dr. Patterson aims to remain active in education with a possible return to government service with the United States Department of Homeland Security.

