Guyanese miner robbed of $800,000 cash, left foot chopped off

-Brazillian businessman chopped about body, left finger completely severed

A Guyanese miner was chopped several times about his body resulting in his foot being severed below the knee during an armed robbery at Lago’s Apartment, Apaiqua Landing, Mazaruni, Region Seven( Cuyuni-Mazaruni) in the wee hours this morning.

He has been identified as 31-year-old

Tameshwar Sukram from Enterprise Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD), who is said to be employed by Crown’s Mining Company.

Additionally, a 42-year-old Brazilian businessman who tried to aid Sukram during the robbery is now nursing chops wounds about his body while one of his left fingers was also chopped off.

Reports are that about 01:30 hours today, Sukram was asleep in his apartment when he was awakened by two men who assaulted him and demanded money.

One of the men was armed with a gun and his accomplice wielded a cutlass.

Sukram did not immediately comply with their demands and as a result, the suspect who was armed with the cutlass, dealt him (Sukram) repeated chops about his body.

The cutlass-wielding bandit continued to fire chops which eventually resulted in Sukram’s left foot being completely severed below the knee.

HGP Nightly News was told that during the ordeal Sukram managed to raise an alarm and the Brazillian businessman, Jose Da Silva called “Lago”, of Apaiqua Landing went to his assistance.

However, Da Silva was also attacked and chopped resulting in his left “ring finger” being completely severed.

The two perpetrators then reportedly stole $800,000 in cash and made good their escape while Sukram and Da Silva lay bleeding at the crime scene.

Persons responded to the commotion and the two injured men were rushed to the Isseneru Medical Health Centre where they were treated.

However, in light of the severity of their injuries, both men were subsequently air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the cops are on the hunt for the two men.

According to the police, the suspect who was armed with the pistol is commonly referred to as “Shadow” in that mining district.

Investigations into the matter are currently in progress.