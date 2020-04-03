GUYOIL SLASHES FUEL PRICES

The Guyana Oil Company Limited (Guyoil) announced its 38 percent overall discount for Super 95, Gasoil and Kerosene with effect from 6am Friday, April 3, 2020. The reduction is as attributed to a decline in acquisition cost.

The reductions are applicable to all GUYOIL Service Stations nationwide. The most recent price reduction was announced on March 18, 2020.

In a statement the company said it is happy for the opportunity to past this reduction unto their customers and hope that this reduction would bring significant relief to businesses, the public transportation network and families, as the nation battles COVID-19.



Guyoil is cognizant that this current crisis is a reminder of the special responsibility the company has at this time. The continued supply and distribution of petroleum products is essential to peoples’ lives and business operation. It is in this context that GUYOIL has taken all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our staff and customers in order to ensure business continuity.