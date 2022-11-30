Hire car driver, wife arrested after police found gun, ammo at their Belvedere Village home

An intelligence-led operation conducted by police ranks on November 28, 2022 in Berbice has led to the discovery of a Beretta handgun and twenty (20) live rounds of ammunition in the home of a Belvedere Village, Corentyne, Berbice couple.

At about 16:30 hrs, acting on information received, a party of police ranks went to the home of a 49-year-old hire car driver and his 35-year-old wife at Belvedere Village, Corentyne, Berbice where a search was conducted on the premises.

During the search, the gun along with ammunition were found hidden in an electric toy car by the police ranks.

The hire car driver and his wife were immediately told of the offence, cautioned and arrested.

They were subsequently escorted to the Albion Police Station along with the firearm and ammunition.

They remain in custody, pending charges, as investigations continue.